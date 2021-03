Serena Williams et sa fille Olympia : adorables pour leur première campagne à deux

Serena is back... and this time she's joined by a very special guest! Exclusively on https://t.co/hNCGKCWa2Q: Watch #FootstepsToFollow starring @serenawilliams and daughter Olympia and discover the #SWSpring2021 Campaign Edit. #swwomen #inourshoes #stuartweitzman pic.twitter.com/4Xhsnmtu6c