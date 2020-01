Tamara Ecclestone cambriolée : Deux hommes arrêtés

View this post on Instagram

Shitty journalism at its finest. For the avoidance of doubt I have been doing cryotherapy for over a year now to help with anxiety which is something I have suffered with long before our house got burgled. I didn't want to rely on medicine for my anxiety which is a personal choice so I investigated and tried out other things to help me for example exercise, cryotherapy, CBD. So please don't belittle this journey and process. obviously as this time my anxiety hasn't been great but no this isn't to help me get over something which is actually incredibly serious sad as you have so flippantly reported but I am trying my best to do that to.