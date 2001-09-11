Retour à l'article

Diaporama : "Sur ce tournage, il y a des tentations..." : Une actrice d'Ici tout commence en couple et polyamoureuse

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama "Sur ce tournage, il y a des tentations..." : Une actrice d'Ici tout commence en couple et polyamoureuse
1 / 11
"Sur ce tournage, il y a des tentations..." : Une actrice d'Ici tout commence en couple et polyamoureuse
2 / 11
Khaled Alouach, ,Florence Coste, Claire Romain, Sabine Perraud, Axelle Dodier, Marvin Pellegrino, Catherine Marchal (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Khaled Alouach, ,Florence Coste, Claire Romain, Sabine Perraud, Axelle Dodier, Marvin Pellegrino, Catherine Marchal (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage
3 / 11
Claire Romain,Catherine Marchal, Axelle Dodier, Florence Coste (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle, le 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Claire Romain,Catherine Marchal, Axelle Dodier, Florence Coste (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle, le 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage
4 / 11
Terrence Telle, Julien Alluguette, Thomas Da Costa, Claire Romain - Avant-première du film &quot;Buzz l&#039;éclair&quot; à l&#039;UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 19 juin 2022. © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
Terrence Telle, Julien Alluguette, Thomas Da Costa, Claire Romain - Avant-première du film "Buzz l'éclair" à l'UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 19 juin 2022. © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Christophe Clovis
5 / 11
Claire Romain, Axelle Dodier, Florence Coste (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Claire Romain, Axelle Dodier, Florence Coste (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage
6 / 11
Claire Romain(Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Claire Romain(Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage
7 / 11
Khaled Alouach, Florence Coste, Claire Romain, Sabine Perraud, Axelle Dodier, Marvin Pellegrino et Catherine Marchal au photocall de la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; lors de la 24ème édition du Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle, France, le 17 septembre 2022. © Patrick Bernard/Bestimage
Khaled Alouach, Florence Coste, Claire Romain, Sabine Perraud, Axelle Dodier, Marvin Pellegrino et Catherine Marchal au photocall de la série "Ici tout commence" lors de la 24ème édition du Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle, France, le 17 septembre 2022. © Patrick Bernard/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Patrick Bernard
8 / 11
Claire Romain (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Claire Romain (Ici tout commence) au Festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage
9 / 11
Claire Romain - Avant-première du film &quot;Buzz l&#039;éclair&quot; à l&#039;UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 19 juin 2022. © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
Claire Romain - Avant-première du film "Buzz l'éclair" à l'UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 19 juin 2022. © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage
10 / 11
Claire Romain au photocall de la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; lors de la 24ème édition du Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle, France, le 17 septembre 2022. © Patrick Bernard/Bestimage
Claire Romain au photocall de la série "Ici tout commence" lors de la 24ème édition du Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle, France, le 17 septembre 2022. © Patrick Bernard/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Patrick Bernard
11 / 11
Couverture du magazine &quot;Télé Star&quot;, avec Fabienne Carat, numéro du 3 octobre 2022.
Couverture du magazine "Télé Star", avec Fabienne Carat, numéro du 3 octobre 2022. © Purepeople Télé Star
