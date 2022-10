Diaporama : "Une mauvaise nuit", Leonor d'Espagne malade à l'aube de ses 17 ans, avec sa soeur Sofia : une visite royale écourtée

17 / 33

Le roi Felipe VI d'Espagne, la reine Letizia, et la princesse Leonor remettent le prix Ville exemplaire des Asturies 2022 à Cadavedo le 29 octobre 2022.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia during a visit to the parish of Cadavéu, to which the King and Queen will present the 'Exemplary Town of Asturias 2022 Award', on October 29, 2022, in Cadavedo, Council of Valdés, Asturias, (Spain). The King and Queen of Spain, accompanied by the Princess of Asturias, present the 'Exemplary Town of Asturias 2022 Award' to the Parish of Cadavéu, for "having been able to maintain the productive diversity in the rural environment, with which they have managed to both fix population and ensure the generational replacement, and for being a lively and organized community". The jury also wanted to highlight "the attention given to the elderly neighbors in the territory as a social value, as well as the promotion of their own culture following the trail of Father Galo." OCTOBER 29;2022;ROYALTY;ROYAL;KINGS;ROYAL FAMILY;ASTURIES;PRINCIPALITY;AWARD;PRIZE;RURAL;QUEEN OF SPAIN;QUEEN CONSORT;UMBRELLA;PONCHO;LOOKOUT POINT Jorge Peteiro / Europa Press 10/29/2022 © Purepeople BestImage