Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
Star Academy
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
Bons plans
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Carla Bruni : Silhouette renversante et 100% cuir au bras de Nicolas Sarkozy pour une grande soirée à l'Olympia

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Carla Bruni : Silhouette renversante et 100% cuir au bras de Nicolas Sarkozy pour une grande soirée à l'Olympia
1 / 41
Carla Bruni : Silhouette renversante et 100% cuir au bras de Nicolas Sarkozy pour une grande soirée à l'Olympia
2 / 41
Carla Bruni était particulièrement sexy pour une soirée passée avec la famille Souchon. Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Carla Bruni était particulièrement sexy pour une soirée passée avec la famille Souchon. Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
3 / 41
La soirée avait pour but d&#039;aider la recherche pour la Fondation Alzheimer et Nicolas Sarkozy avait accompagné sa femme. Nicolas Sarkozy, sa femme Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
La soirée avait pour but d'aider la recherche pour la Fondation Alzheimer et Nicolas Sarkozy avait accompagné sa femme. Nicolas Sarkozy, sa femme Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
4 / 41
Comme toujours, les frères Souchon avaient été les organisateurs de cette belle soirée. Pierre Souchon et Nolwenn Leroy - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Comme toujours, les frères Souchon avaient été les organisateurs de cette belle soirée. Pierre Souchon et Nolwenn Leroy - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
5 / 41
Autre fils de stars, Thomas Dutronc avait également fait le déplacement. Sandrine Kiberlain, Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala), Thomas Dutronc et Pierre Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Autre fils de stars, Thomas Dutronc avait également fait le déplacement. Sandrine Kiberlain, Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala), Thomas Dutronc et Pierre Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
6 / 41
Elodie Fontan et Philippe Lacheau ont fait une apparition en amoureux. Élodie Fontan et Philippe Lacheau - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Elodie Fontan et Philippe Lacheau ont fait une apparition en amoureux. Élodie Fontan et Philippe Lacheau - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
7 / 41
Le couple Sarkozy faisait partie des parrains les plus impliqués. Nicolas Sarkozy et sa femme Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Le couple Sarkozy faisait partie des parrains les plus impliqués. Nicolas Sarkozy et sa femme Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
8 / 41
Illustration - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Illustration - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
9 / 41
Jeanne Cherhal - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Jeanne Cherhal - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
10 / 41
Sheila et Jean-Charles de Castelbajac (il a dessiné le programme) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Sheila et Jean-Charles de Castelbajac (il a dessiné le programme) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
11 / 41
Nolwenn Leroy - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Nolwenn Leroy - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
12 / 41
Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
13 / 41
Nolwenn Leroy - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Nolwenn Leroy - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
14 / 41
Sandrine Kiberlain, guest et Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Sandrine Kiberlain, guest et Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
15 / 41
Pierre Souchon et Calogero - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Pierre Souchon et Calogero - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
16 / 41
Véronique de Villèle, guest - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Véronique de Villèle, guest - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
17 / 41
Les bénévoles de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Les bénévoles de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
18 / 41
Nicolas Sarkozy, sa femme Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Nicolas Sarkozy, sa femme Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
19 / 41
Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) et Alain Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
20 / 41
Sandrine Kiberlain et Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Sandrine Kiberlain et Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
21 / 41
Thomas Dutronc et Pierre Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Thomas Dutronc et Pierre Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
22 / 41
Bernard de La Villardière, son frère François de La Villardière avec sa femme et Anne de La Villardière (femme de Bernard) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Bernard de La Villardière, son frère François de La Villardière avec sa femme et Anne de La Villardière (femme de Bernard) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
23 / 41
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Vincent Pourchot (Joueur de basket-ball de 2,22 Mètres) et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Vincent Pourchot (Joueur de basket-ball de 2,22 Mètres) et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
24 / 41
Jean-Charles de Castelbajac (il a dessiné le programme) et sa femme Pauline de Drouas - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Jean-Charles de Castelbajac (il a dessiné le programme) et sa femme Pauline de Drouas - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
25 / 41
Philippe Lacheau et sa compagne Élodie Fontan - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Philippe Lacheau et sa compagne Élodie Fontan - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
26 / 41
Arabelle Reille-Mahdavi, Stéphane De Groodt et Péri Cochin - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Arabelle Reille-Mahdavi, Stéphane De Groodt et Péri Cochin - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
27 / 41
Bernard de La Villardière et sa femme Anne de La Villardière - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Bernard de La Villardière et sa femme Anne de La Villardière - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
28 / 41
Nicoletta et son mari Jean-Christophe Molinier - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Nicoletta et son mari Jean-Christophe Molinier - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
29 / 41
Maxime Thomas (Danseur) et Agnès Letestu (Danseuse Etoile) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Maxime Thomas (Danseur) et Agnès Letestu (Danseuse Etoile) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
30 / 41
Maxime Thomas (Danseur), Agathe Natanson et Agnès Letestu (Danseuse Etoile) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Maxime Thomas (Danseur), Agathe Natanson et Agnès Letestu (Danseuse Etoile) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
31 / 41
Agathe Natanson et Agnès Letestu (Danseuse Etoile) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Agathe Natanson et Agnès Letestu (Danseuse Etoile) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
32 / 41
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Docteur Alberto Benussi (Prix du Jeune Chercheur - Scor 2022) et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Docteur Alberto Benussi (Prix du Jeune Chercheur - Scor 2022) et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
33 / 41
François Sarkozy et Lina de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
François Sarkozy et Lina de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
34 / 41
Max Baissette de Malglaive (comédien) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Max Baissette de Malglaive (comédien) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
35 / 41
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Véronique de Villèle et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Véronique de Villèle et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
36 / 41
Professeur Bruno Dubois - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Professeur Bruno Dubois - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
37 / 41
Alain Souchon, Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette, Vincent Delerm et Professeur Bruno Dubois - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Alain Souchon, Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette, Vincent Delerm et Professeur Bruno Dubois - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
38 / 41
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette, Véronique de Villèle, Nicoletta et son mari Jean-Christophe Molinier - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Professeur Bruno Dubois, Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette, Véronique de Villèle, Nicoletta et son mari Jean-Christophe Molinier - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
39 / 41
Sandrine Kiberlain, Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala), Thomas Dutronc et Pierre Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Sandrine Kiberlain, Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala), Thomas Dutronc et Pierre Souchon - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
40 / 41
Véronique de Villèle, Professeur Bruno Dubois, Sheila et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Véronique de Villèle, Professeur Bruno Dubois, Sheila et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
41 / 41
Sandrine Kiberlain et Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation &quot; Recherche Alzheimer &quot; à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Sandrine Kiberlain et Carla Bruni Sarkozy (Marraine du Gala) - Photocall du 16ème Gala de la Fondation " Recherche Alzheimer " à l'Olympia à Paris. Le 20 mars 2023 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
Voir toutes les photos de Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
Voir toutes les vidéos de Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
News essentielles
Claire Chazal, maman très protectrice de François Poivre d'Arvor : ses quelques mots sur son fils...
15H10
19 Mar
Claire Chazal, maman très protectrice de François Poivre d'Arvor : ses quelques mots sur son fils...
11H09
19 Mar
Jean-Pierre Pernaut : Rare apparition de sa première femme Dominique et de leur fille Julia, entourées de toute la famille
10H36
18 Mar
"C'était mon pire cauchemar" : Juliette Armanet en plein chaos pour son concert à l'Accor Arena, d'autres stars présentes
09H46
18 Mar
"Toujours dans mon lit à soigner mon palu" : Yannick Noah prend la parole après son hospitalisation
14H59
17 Mar
Kate Middleton fête la Saint-Patrick : émue par une rare déclaration de William, elle étonne avec un look inattendu
13H25
17 Mar
"C'est intolérable" : Joy Hallyday insultée par Kelly Vedovelli... Après sa plainte, Laeticia sort du silence
11H33
16 Mar
Ilona Smet : L'étonnant prénom de son adorable fils enfin dévoilé, 9 mois après sa naissance
15H29
14 Mar
Albert de Monaco : Radieux au balcon pour son anniversaire, Jacques et Gabriella s'invitent à la fête !

Tapez votre recherche :