Diaporama David Pastrnak : Mort de son bébé, six jours après sa naissance

David Pastrnak : Mort de son bébé, six jours après sa naissance
Le hockeyeur David Pastrnak est en deuil. Il a annoncé la mort de son nouveau-né sur Instagram.
David Pastrnak et sa compagne Rebecca Rohlsson. Photo publiée le 20 juillet 2019.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match New York Islanders - Boston Bruins au TD Garden. Boston, le 31 mai 2021.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match Boston Bruins - New York Islanders au TD Garden. Boston, le 29 mai 2021.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match Boston Bruins - Washington Capitals au TD Garden. Boston, le 21 mai 2021.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match Boston Bruins - New York Rangers au TD Garden. Le 6 mai 2021.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match Boston Bruins - Buffalo Sabres au TD Garden. Boston, le 1er mai 2021.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match Buffalo Sabres - Boston Bruins au KeyBank Center. Buffalo, le 23 avril 2021.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match Boston Bruins - Buffalo Sabres au TD Garden. Boston, le 29 avril 2021.
David Pastrnak (88) lors du match Boston Bruins - Pittsburgh Penguins au TD Garden. Boston, le 3 avril 2021.
