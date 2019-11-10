Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Emma Stone vend son élégante villa de Malibu : toutes les photos de ce bien à 4,3 millions !

Diaporama Emma Stone vend son élégante villa de Malibu : toutes les photos de ce bien à 4,3 millions !
1 / 31
Emma Stone vend son élégante villa de Malibu : toutes les photos de ce bien à 4,3 millions !
2 / 31
Emma Stone - Première mondiale du film" Bêlement" de Y.Lanthimos à Athènes
Emma Stone - Première mondiale du film" Bêlement" de Y.Lanthimos à Athènes
3 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

4 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

5 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

6 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

7 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

8 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

9 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

10 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

11 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

12 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

13 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

14 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

15 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

16 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

17 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

18 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars. The "La La Land," "Cruella" and "Battle of the Sexes" actress has moved into a luxurious new home in Austin, Texas, and decided to list her residence in Malibu for .3 million dollars. The midcentury ranch-style home, built in 1958, is situated on a hillside in the Malibu hills, with breathtaking ocean views over Las Tunas Beach. Stone purchased the Malibu property for .3 million in 2018. The mansion was refurbished by its former owners and has been highlighted in Cottages &amp; Gardens magazines. The kitchen was also remodeled by the previous owners, who added high-end stainless appliances and stone countertops, and the entire property was whitewashed, with creamy white walls and ceilings all around. Other than a few modest design alterations, the property looks nearly the same today as it did when Stone bought it. The front door, which has been painted a darker shade of blue, looks to be the most significant change Stone has made. The property is still surrounded by native eucalyptus and yucca trees, as well as vivid spots of blue agave and jade, and has a wide brick terrace that overlooks the beach. With three bedrooms and two baths in just under 1,800 square feet, the property is on the tiny side, especially when it comes to A-list celebrity homes. Despite this, the primarily open concept feels light and airy. Floor-to-ceiling windows and several skylights throughout provide plenty of natural light. The two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom, while the ocean-view master suite has its own smaller bathroom. Emma Stone also en a luxurious New York City apartment and a more modest cottage in the Westwood area of Los Angeles which is occupied by her mother, in addition to her new Austin property.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
The “La La Land,” “Cruella” and “Battle of the Sexes” actress has moved into a luxurious new home in Austin, Texas, and decided to list her residence in Malibu for .3 million dollars. The midcentury ranch-style home, built in 1958, is situated on a hillside in the Malibu hills, with breathtaking ocean views over Las Tunas Beach. Stone purchased the Malibu property for .3 million in 2018. The mansion was refurbished by its former owners and has been highlighted in Cottages & Gardens magazines. The kitchen was also remodeled by the previous owners, who added high-end stainless appliances and stone countertops, and the entire property was whitewashed, with creamy white walls and ceilings all around. Other than a few modest design alterations, the property looks nearly the same today as it did when Stone bought it. The front door, which has been painted a darker shade of blue, looks to be the most significant change Stone has made. The property is still surrounded by native eucalyptus and yucca trees, as well as vivid spots of blue agave and jade, and has a wide brick terrace that overlooks the beach. With three bedrooms and two baths in just under 1,800 square feet, the property is on the tiny side, especially when it comes to A-list celebrity homes. Despite this, the primarily open concept feels light and airy. Floor-to-ceiling windows and several skylights throughout provide plenty of natural light. The two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom, while the ocean-view master suite has its own smaller bathroom. Emma Stone also en a luxurious New York City apartment and a more modest cottage in the Westwood area of Los Angeles which is occupied by her mother, in addition to her new Austin property.
19 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

20 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

21 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

22 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

23 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

24 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

25 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

26 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

27 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

28 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

29 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

30 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

31 / 31
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.
Emma Stone vend sa villa à Malibu pour 4.3 millions de dollars.

Emma Stone
