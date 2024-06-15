Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Isabelle Adjani maman de Barnabe et Gabriel-Kane : un musicien très discret et un mannequin très sexy

1 / 20
Isabelle Adjani maman de Barnabe et Gabriel-Kane : un musicien très discret et un mannequin très sexy
2 / 20
Isabelle Adjani au photocall du dîner de lancement des Parfums Louis Vuitton, Stellar Times, Cosmetic Cloud, Dancing Blossom, Rhapsody et Symphony, à la fondation Louis Vuitton à Paris, France. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage
3 / 20
Isabelle Adjani - Montée des marches du film &quot; Les Amandiers &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 22 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
4 / 20
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis - Soirée de lancement du casque audio MB 01 Headphones Montblanc au World of McIntosh à New York le 10 mars 2020. © Montblanc via Bestimage New York, March 10: Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis attends as Montblanc celebrates the launch of MB 01 Headphones &amp; Summit 2+ at World of McIntosh on March 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc)
5 / 20
Le fils d&#039;Isabelle Adjani, Barnabé Nuytten, membre du groupe The Aikiu, lors du Grand Journal de Canal+ diffusé le 20 juin 2013
6 / 20
Isabelle Adjani - Montée des marches du film &quot; Les Amandiers &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 22 mai 2022 © Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
7 / 20
Semi-exclusif - Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis - Arrivées de people au défilé Haider Ackermann PAP femme printemps / été 2019 au palais de Tokyo à Paris le 29 septembre 2018. © Veeren-CVS/Bestimage Semi-exclusive - People arrive at the Haider Ackermann PAP Spring / Summer 2019 Parade at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on September 29, 2018.
8 / 20
Isabelle Adjani - Montée des marches du film &quot; De son vivant &quot; lors du 74ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 10 juillet 2021. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
9 / 20
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (le fils de I. Adjani et D. Day-Lewis) - Les célébrités arrivent à une soirée privée au magasin The Rag and Bone dans le quartier de Soho à New York, le 16 mai 2019 People attend an event at The Rag and Bone store in Soho, New York, NY on May 16, 2019.
10 / 20
Isabelle Adjani - Photocall du défilé de mode automne-hiver 2022/2023 &quot;Christian Dior&quot; lors de la fashion week de Paris. Le 1er mars 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
11 / 20
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (fils de Daniel Day-Lewis et d&#039;Isabelle Adjani) vit sur un petit nuage avec sa nouvelle compagne la mannequin allemande Elena Carrière.
12 / 20
Isabelle Adjani lors du Festival Plurielles à Compiègne le 11 juin 2021. © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
13 / 20
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis - Soirée de lancement du casque audio MB 01 Headphones Montblanc au World of McIntosh à New York le 10 mars 2020. © Montblanc via Bestimage New York, March 10: Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis attends as Montblanc celebrates the launch of MB 01 Headphones &amp; Summit 2+ at World of McIntosh on March 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc)
14 / 20
Isabelle Adjani - Montée des marches du film &quot; De son vivant &quot; lors du 74ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 10 juillet 2021
15 / 20
Exclusif - Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis - Arrivées des people au défilé de mode prêt à porter Automne Hiver 2018/2019 &quot;Haider Ackermann&quot; à Paris le 3 mars 2018. Exclusive - For Germany call for price - Arrivals of people at the fashion show Fall Winter 2018/2019 &quot;Haider Ackermann&quot; in Paris on March 3, 2018.
16 / 20
Exclusif - Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis - Arrivées des people au défilé de mode prêt à porter Automne Hiver 2018/2019 &quot;Haider Ackermann&quot; à Paris le 3 mars 2018. Exclusive - For Germany call for price - Arrivals of people at the fashion show Fall Winter 2018/2019 &quot;Haider Ackermann&quot; in Paris on March 3, 2018.
17 / 20
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis et Isabelle Adjani sur Instagram, le 4 avril 2017.
18 / 20
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis - Photocall de la 16ème soirée Sidaction dans la salle de réception du Pavillon d&#039;Armenonville à Paris, France, le 26 janvier 2018. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage Celebs during the 16th Sidaction photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on January 25, 2018.
19 / 20
BARNABE fils d&#039;Isabelle ADJANI AVEC SON PERE BRUNO NUYTTEN DANS LA RUE
20 / 20
Gala en kiosques le 14 septembre 2016.
