Diaporama : Jennifer Lopez : Son ex Marc Anthony s'est remarié à une sublime et jeune Miss, cérémonie remplie de stars

Jennifer Lopez : Son ex Marc Anthony s'est remarié à une sublime et jeune Miss, cérémonie remplie de stars
Jennifer Lopez et son ex-mari Marc Anthony à Downtown Ciprianis pour leur concert. © BestImage
Marc Anthony aux Artistic Awards de Milan. © BestImage
Nadia Ferreira à la 32ème soirée annuelle Univision Premio Lo Nuestro Awards au AmericanAirlines Arena à Miami, le 20 février 2020. © BestImage
Marc Anthony et sa nouvelle fiancée, la mannequin Nadia Ferreira, partent en excursion sur un yacht avec l'ami de Marc, l'animateur de radio Enrique Santos, et la famille de Nadia à Malibu le 16 mai 2022. © BestImage
Les célébrités telles que David Beckham, Salma Hayek se pressent au mariage de Marc Anthony et Nadia Ferreira au Perez Art Museum à Miami, le 28 janvier 2023. © BestImage
Préparatifs du mariage de Marc Anthony et Nadia Ferreira au Perez Art Museum à Miami, le 28 janvier 2023. © BestImage
Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) sur le plateau de l'émission "The Today Show" à New York. Jennifer Lopez says blending families with Ben Affleck has been a ‘kind of emotional transition’ as she appears on the Today show. J-Lo’s life changed for the better in the last year – after she married Ben Affleck in July 2022, rekindling a romance nearly two decades after they first pulled the plug on their engagement. The two stars blended their families, including their children. Lopez is mother to twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” Lopez told Today interviewer Jason Kennedy while appearing with Josh Duhamel, her co-star in the upcoming Prime Video romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding. Lopez added: “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” Duhamel also praised Affleck, saying he’s a ‘dreamboat who’s talented’ “He’s dreamy,” Lopez agreed. “He’s a sweetheart,” she added. In 2002, Lopez released the album This Is Me… Then, which was made while she was with Affleck. She plans to release a new album This Is Me… Now, which she says reflects the couple’s growth. She added: “The last time Ben and I were together, to this album, it’s been such a journey. The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist? It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know: ‘I’m going to be here, no matter what. And we’re going to get through it together’.” © BestImage
Maluma et sa compagne Susana Gomez à la sortie d'une soirée au club "The Fleur Room" à Los Angeles, le 13 décembre 2022. © BestImage
Marc Anthony et sa nouvelle fiancée, la mannequin Nadia Ferreira, partent en excursion sur un yacht avec l'ami de Marc, l'animateur de radio Enrique Santos, et la famille de Nadia à Malibu le 16 mai 2022. © BestImage
David Beckham et son fils Cruz Beckham - Front Row du défilé Dior lors de la Fashion Week Homme automne-hiver 2023/24 de Paris, France, le 20 janvier 2023. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage © BestImage, Bertrand Rindoff
Concert de Marc ANthony à la 18ème édition de l'éxosition latino-americano à Milan en 2008. © BestImage
Luis Fonsi au front Row du défilé de mode Haute-Couture Juana Martin à la cathédrale américaine lors de la Fashion Week Printemps-été 2023 de Paris. Le 26 janvier 2023. © Veeren / Clovis / Bestimage © BestImage, Veeren / Clovis
Jennifer Lopez et son ex-mari Marc Anthony à la soirée "Macy's Passport 2005" à Santa Monica. © BestImage
Ben Affleck et sa compagne Jennifer Lopez se promènent à Venise pendant le festival international du film à Venise (La Mostra), le 10 septembre 2021. © BestImage
Jennifer Lopez et son ex-mari Marc Anthony à la soirée "Macy's Passport 2005" à Santa Monica. © BestImage
Daddy Yankee à la 60ème soirée annuelle des Grammy Awards à Madison Square Garden à New York, le 28 janvier 2018 © BestImage
Ben Affleck au photocall du film "The Last Duel" lors du festival international du film de Venise (La Mostra), à Venise, Italie, le 10 septembre 2021. © BestImage
Salma Hayek Pinault au photocall de la 80ème cérémonie des Golden Globe, au "Beverly Hilton" à Los Angeles, le 10 janvier 2023. © BestImage