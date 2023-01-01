Diaporama : Jennifer Lopez : Son ex Marc Anthony s'est remarié à une sublime et jeune Miss, cérémonie remplie de stars

8 / 19

Jennifer Lopez says blending families with Ben Affleck has been a 'kind of emotional transition' as she appears on the Today show. J-Lo's life changed for the better in the last year – after she married Ben Affleck in July 2022, rekindling a romance nearly two decades after they first pulled the plug on their engagement. The two stars blended their families, including their children. Lopez is mother to twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," Lopez told Today interviewer Jason Kennedy while appearing with Josh Duhamel, her co-star in the upcoming Prime Video romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding. Lopez added: "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it's just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born." Duhamel also praised Affleck, saying he's a 'dreamboat who's talented' "He's dreamy," Lopez agreed. "He's a sweetheart," she added. In 2002, Lopez released the album This Is Me… Then, which was made while she was with Affleck. She plans to release a new album This Is Me… Now, which she says reflects the couple's growth. She added: "The last time Ben and I were together, to this album, it's been such a journey. The thing that I think I've been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist? It's two people kind of coming together and saying, you know: 'I'm going to be here, no matter what. And we're going to get through it together'."