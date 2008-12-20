Diaporama Kate Middleton fête ses 40 ans : ce cadeau raté de William, qu'elle lui rappelle des années après

1 / 16 Kate Middleton fête ses 40 ans : ce cadeau raté de William, qu'elle lui rappelle des années après

2 / 16 Le prince William et Kate Catherine Middleton - Le duc et la duchesse de Cambridge à leur arrivée au "Royal Variety Performance" au Royal Albert Hall à Londres.

3 / 16 Info - Kate Middleton fête ses 40 ans le 9 janvier - Le prince William et Kate Middleton rendent visitent aux scouts à Alexandra Park pour leur campagne

PromiseToThePlanet des scouts à Glasgow, en marge de la Cop26 (1er - 12 novembre 2021), le 1er novembre 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge help to celebrate the Scouts

PromiseToThePlanet campaign during a visit to 105th Glasgow Scouts, Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun. During the visit they met with the scouts, cooked an aubergine burgers and made seed bombs. The Duchess of Cambridge jokes as she waves her muddy hands in the Dukes face. Glasgow. November 1st, 2021.

4 / 16 Kate Middleton et le prince William ont partagé une nouvelle photo de famille sur Instagram, qui fait office de carte de fin de Noël. Ils posent avec leurs 3 enfants : Charlotte, Louis et George.

5 / 16 Info - Kate Middleton fête ses 40 ans le 9 janvier - Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, accompagne au piano Tom Walker, qui chante "For Those Who Can't Be Here", dans l'abbaye de Westminster, dans le cadre de l'enregistrement de l'émission "Together at Christmas", diffusée par ITV le soir du réveillon. Londres, le 23 décembre 2021.

The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano, during a performance of his song 'For Those Who Can't Be Here'. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess' carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021.

6 / 16 Le prince William, duc de Cambridge, et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, lors du "Remembrance Sunday Service" à Londres, le 14 novembre 2021.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

7 / 16 Catherine Kate Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge - La famille royale d'Angleterre sans la reine et la classe politique anglaise participent au 'Remembrance Day', une cérémonie d'hommage à tous ceux qui sont battus pour la Grande-Bretagne, au Cenopath à Whitehall, Londres le 14 novembre 2021.

14 November 2021. The Cenotaph Remembrance Service 14th Nov. 2021. It was Queen Elizabeth's 'firm intention' to attend the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph today but, sadly, she missed it 'with great regret.' The decision was made at the last minute due to a back strain. Members of the Royal Family were in attendance along with politicians from all the political parties. Here, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

8 / 16 Mariage du prince William et Kate Middleton à l'Abbaye de Westminster, à Londres, le 29 avril 2011.

9 / 16 Le prince William, duc de Cambridge et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge - Première cérémonie de remise des prix Earthshot au Palace Alexandra à Londres le 17 octobre 2021.

First ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London Sunday 17th October. An exciting and star-studded group of internationally recognised performers, presenters and Earthshot Prize guests are attending.

10 / 16 Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, visite l'école Nower Hill High dans la banlieue de Pinner à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 24 novembre 2021, pour participer à une leçon de sciences sur les neurosciences et l'importance du développement de la petite enfance.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Nower Hill High School in Harrow, north London, to join a science lesson studying neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development. Picture date: Wednesday November 24, 2021.

11 / 16 Le prince William, duc de Cambridge, et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, avec leurs enfants le prince George, la princesse Charlotte et le prince Louis ont assisté à un spectacle donné en l'honneur des personnes qui ont été mobilisées pendant la pandémie au Palladium à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 11 décembre 2020.

12 / 16 Le prince William, duc de Cambridge, et Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, au "Royal Variety Performance 2021" au Royal Albert Hall à Londres. Le 18 novembre 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking to Elvis Costello after the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Thursday November 18, 2021.

13 / 16 Le prince William, duc de Cambridge, et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, le prince George de Cambridge, la princesse Charlotte de Cambridge, le prince Louis de Cambridge - La famille royale au balcon du palais de Buckingham lors de la parade Trooping the Colour 2019, célébrant le 93ème anniversaire de la reine Elisabeth II, Londres, le 8 juin 2019.

14 / 16 Kate Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, assiste à l'ouverture de deux nouvelles galeries au musée de la guerre à Londres, le 10 novembre 2021.

Duchess Kate Middleton at the opening of two new galleries at the Imperial War Museum in London, Great Britain, November 10th, 2021.

15 / 16 Le prince William, duc de Cambridge, et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge lors d'une visite au projet "Cheesy Waffles" au centre Belmont Community à Durham, Royaume Uni, le 27 avril 2021.