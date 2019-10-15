Diaporama : Lindsay Lohan enceinte mais déjà confrontée à un problème de grande ampleur

1 / 23 Lindsay Lohan enceinte mais déjà confrontée à un problème de grande ampleur

2 / 23 Le mardi 21 mars Lindsay Lohan a été condamnée pour une affaire de crypto-monnaies. Lindsay Lohan au photocall du film Bobby à la 63ème édition du festival de Venise. © BestImage, GOFF INF / BESTIMAGE

3 / 23 Quelques jours après l'annonce de sa grossesse, l'actrice a du verser une somme conséquente pour payer son amende. Lindsay Lohan et son fiancé Bader Shammas ont assisté à une comédie musicale à Broadway, New York le 30 juillet 2022. Lindsay Lohan est rejointe par son mari nouvellement marié Bader Shammas, sa mère Dina, sa soeur Ali et son frère Cody pour une soirée au MJ The Musical à Broadway à New York. © BestImage, Backgrid USA / Bestimage

4 / 23 Le youtubeur jake Paul a également été condamné par la justice américaine. Jake Paul à l'Empire State Building à New York, le 26 avril 2022. © BestImage, STARMAX / BESTIMAGE

5 / 23 Mariée depuis peu à un magnat de la finance, Lindsay Lohan n'a pas plaidé coupable ou innocente. Lindsay Lohan et sa soeur Ali arrivent aux studios de l'émission "Drew Barrymore Show" à New York, le 10 novembre 2022. © BestImage, The ImageDirect / Bestimage

6 / 23 Quelques mois plus tôt Kim Kardashian a été condamnée pour la même affaire et a dû versé plus de un million de dollars à la justice américaine. Kim Kardashian au photocall de la soirée des "CFDA Fashion Awards" à New York, le 7 novembre 2022. © Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma Press/Bestimage © BestImage, Zuma Press / Bestimage

7 / 23 De son côté Lindsay Lohan ne s'est as prononcée sur l'affaire et continue à faire la promotion de produit cosmétiques sur ses réseaux sociaux. Lindsay Lohan (robe Christophe Guillarmé) lors de la soirée "24th edition of AmfAR's Cinema Against AIDS" Gala à l'hôtel de l'Eden Roc au Cap d'Antibes, le 25 mai 2017, lors du 70ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage © BestImage, JACOVIDES-BORDE-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE

8 / 23 Lindsay Lohan, sa soeur Ali et sa mère Dina à la sortie de show TV de Drew Barrymore à New York le 11 novembre 2022. © BestImage, Backgrid USA / Bestimage

9 / 23 Info du 14 mars 2023 - Lindsay Lohan est enceinte de son premier enfant - Lindsay Lohan - Arrivées au show The Drew Barrymore à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 10 novembre 2022 Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan, and Ali Lohan pose for the media as they arrive at The Drew Barrymore Show this morning in NYC. © BestImage

10 / 23 Lindsay Lohan lors de la soirée "24th edition of AmfAR's Cinema Against AIDS" Gala à l'hôtel de l'Eden Roc au Cap d'Antibes, le 25 mai 2017, lors du 70ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage © BestImage, JACOVIDES-BORDE-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE

11 / 23 Lindsay Lohan et sa soeur Ali arrivent aux studios de l'émission "Drew Barrymore Show" à New York, le 10 novembre 2022. © BestImage, The ImageDirect / Bestimage

12 / 23 Austin Mahone à la 74ème édition des Emmy Awards à North Hollywood le 9 septembre 2022. © BestImage, Backgrid USA / Bestimage

13 / 23 Lindsay Lohan arrive à l'émission "Good Morning America" à New York, le 8 novembre 2022. © BestImage, The ImageDirect / Bestimage

14 / 23 Lindsay Lohan à la première du film "Freaky Friday" à Hollywood le 8 avril 2003. © BestImage, FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE

15 / 23 Lindsay Lohan au show The Drew Barrymore à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 10 novembre 2022 © BestImage, Backgrid USA / Bestimage

16 / 23 Lindsay Lohan se rend au théâtre en famille à New York le 9 novembre 2022. © BestImage, Backgrid USA / Bestimage

17 / 23 Lindsay Lohan arrive à l'émission "Good Morning America" à New York, le 8 novembre 2022. © BestImage, The ImageDirect / Bestimage

18 / 23 Lindsay Lohan et son fiancé Bader Shammas sur l'instagram de Lindsay Lohan le 25 décembre 2022. © Instagram, lindsaylohan

19 / 23 Lindsay Lohan à la sortie du show "Good Morning America" à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 8 novembre 2022. © BestImage, Backgrid USA / Bestimage

20 / 23 Lindsay Lohan et son fiancé Bader Shammas ont assisté à une comédie musicale à Broadway, New York le 30 juillet 2022. © BestImage, Backgrid USA / Bestimage

21 / 23 Lindsay Lohan et sa soeur Ali arrivent aux studios de l'émission "Drew Barrymore Show" à New York, le 10 novembre 2022. Lindsay and Ali Lohan step out in New York City. The 36 year old American actress wore an all black ensemble as showed up to film an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. November 10th, 2022. © BestImage

22 / 23 Lindsay Lohan - Arrivées au show The Drew Barrymore à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 10 novembre 2022 Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan, and Ali Lohan pose for the media as they arrive at The Drew Barrymore Show this morning in NYC. © BestImage