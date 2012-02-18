Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Mélanie Maudran mariée à un célèbre tennisman : son fils suit déjà les pas de son père !

Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Mélanie Maudran mariée à un célèbre tennisman : son fils suit déjà les pas de son père !
1 / 13
Mélanie Maudran mariée à un célèbre tennisman : son fils suit déjà les pas de son père !
2 / 13
Mélanie Maudran &quot;Un si grand soleil&quot; - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Mélanie Maudran "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
3 / 13
Tom, le fils de Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione joue au tennis.
Tom, le fils de Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione joue au tennis. © Instagram, Mélanie Maudran
4 / 13
Tom, le fils de Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione joue au tennis. © Instagram, Mélanie Maudran
5 / 13
Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione à Roland Garros en 2010.
Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione à Roland Garros en 2010. © BestImage
6 / 13
Thierry Ascione lors de l&#039;Open Sud de France 2021 à Montpellier, France, le 20 février 2021. © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage
Thierry Ascione lors de l'Open Sud de France 2021 à Montpellier, France, le 20 février 2021. © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage © BestImage, Jean-Baptiste Autissier
7 / 13
Moïse Santamaria, Aurore Delplace, Yvon Back, Mélanie Maudran - Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Moïse Santamaria, Aurore Delplace, Yvon Back, Mélanie Maudran - Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
8 / 13
Mélanie Maudran - 21ème édition du Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle. Le 14 septembre 2019 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Mélanie Maudran - 21ème édition du Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle. Le 14 septembre 2019 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
9 / 13
Fabrice Deville, Mélanie Maudran &quot;Un si grand soleil&quot; - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Fabrice Deville, Mélanie Maudran "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
10 / 13
Thierry Ascione - Lancement de la &quot;All In Tennis Academy&quot; a Décines près de Lyon, le 29 octobre 2019. © Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage.
Thierry Ascione - Lancement de la "All In Tennis Academy" a Décines près de Lyon, le 29 octobre 2019. © Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage. © BestImage, Jean-Baptiste Autissier
11 / 13
Mélanie Maudran &quot;Un si grand soleil&quot; - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Mélanie Maudran "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
12 / 13
Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione à Roland Garros en 2010.
Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione à Roland Garros en 2010. © BestImage
13 / 13
No Web - Benjamin Bourgois, Emma Colberti, Aissam Medhem, Mélanie Maudran, Fabrice Deville &quot;Un si grand soleil&quot; - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
No Web - Benjamin Bourgois, Emma Colberti, Aissam Medhem, Mélanie Maudran, Fabrice Deville "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage
Mélanie Maudran
