Diaporama : Mélanie Maudran mariée à un célèbre tennisman : son fils suit déjà les pas de son père !

Mélanie Maudran mariée à un célèbre tennisman : son fils suit déjà les pas de son père !
Mélanie Maudran "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
Tom, le fils de Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione joue au tennis. © Instagram, Mélanie Maudran
Mélanie Maudran et Thierry Ascione à Roland Garros en 2010. © BestImage
Thierry Ascione lors de l'Open Sud de France 2021 à Montpellier, France, le 20 février 2021. © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage © BestImage, Jean-Baptiste Autissier
Moïse Santamaria, Aurore Delplace, Yvon Back, Mélanie Maudran - Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
Mélanie Maudran - 21ème édition du Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle. Le 14 septembre 2019 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
Fabrice Deville, Mélanie Maudran "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
Thierry Ascione - Lancement de la "All In Tennis Academy" a Décines près de Lyon, le 29 octobre 2019. © Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage. © BestImage, Jean-Baptiste Autissier
Mélanie Maudran "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
No Web - Benjamin Bourgois, Emma Colberti, Aissam Medhem, Mélanie Maudran, Fabrice Deville "Un si grand soleil" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage