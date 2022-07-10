Diaporama : Michel Polnareff, son fils Louka a déjà 12 ans : jambes élancées, style impeccable, un vrai petit homme !

1 / 13
Michel Polnareff, son fils Louka a déjà 12 ans : jambes élancées, style impeccable, un vrai petit homme !
2 / 13
Michel Polnareff lors de son concert à la patinoire de Mériadeck à Bordeaux. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage © BestImage, Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier
3 / 13
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah et leur fils Louka - Michel Polnareff fête son 72e anniversaire. Le 3 juillet 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
4 / 13
Photo d'archives de Michel Polnareff sur le port de Saint-Tropez. © BestImage
5 / 13
Fabien Lecoeuvre, Michel Polnareff, Vincent Perrot - Michel Polnareff sur l'émission de Vincent Perrot "Stop ou Encore" sur RTL à Paris le 23 novembre 2016. © BestImage
6 / 13
Exclusif - Michel Polnareff lors de son concert à la patinoire de Mériadeck à Bordeaux, le 30 novembre 2016. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage © BestImage, Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier
7 / 13
Michel Polnareff fête le 6e anniversaire de son fils Louka avec sa compagne Danyellah au Domaine de Verchant à Castelnau-le-Lez près de Montpellier le 28 décembre 2016. © Romain Canot / Bestimage © BestImage
8 / 13
Michel Polnareff - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016. © BestImage
9 / 13
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 juillet 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
10 / 13
Michel Polnareff en concert. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage © BestImage
11 / 13
Michel Polnareff et Denise Troisvallet - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016. © BestImage
12 / 13
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah et leur fils Louka - 103e édition de la course cycliste du tour de France le 3 Juillet 2016, entre Saint-Lo et Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, en Normandie. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
13 / 13
Michel Polnareff - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016. © BestImage