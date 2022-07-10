Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
Star Academy
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
Bons plans
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Michel Polnareff, son fils Louka a déjà 12 ans : jambes élancées, style impeccable, un vrai petit homme !

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Michel Polnareff, son fils Louka a déjà 12 ans : jambes élancées, style impeccable, un vrai petit homme !
1 / 13
Michel Polnareff, son fils Louka a déjà 12 ans : jambes élancées, style impeccable, un vrai petit homme !
2 / 13
Michel Polnareff lors de son concert à la patinoire de Mériadeck à Bordeaux. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage
Michel Polnareff lors de son concert à la patinoire de Mériadeck à Bordeaux. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage © BestImage, Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier
3 / 13
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah et leur fils Louka - Michel Polnareff fête son 72e anniversaire. Le 3 juillet 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah et leur fils Louka - Michel Polnareff fête son 72e anniversaire. Le 3 juillet 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
4 / 13
Photo d&#039;archives de Michel Polnareff sur le port de Saint-Tropez.
Photo d'archives de Michel Polnareff sur le port de Saint-Tropez. © BestImage
5 / 13
Fabien Lecoeuvre, Michel Polnareff, Vincent Perrot - Michel Polnareff sur l&#039;émission de Vincent Perrot &quot;Stop ou Encore&quot; sur RTL à Paris le 23 novembre 2016.
Fabien Lecoeuvre, Michel Polnareff, Vincent Perrot - Michel Polnareff sur l'émission de Vincent Perrot "Stop ou Encore" sur RTL à Paris le 23 novembre 2016. © BestImage
6 / 13
Exclusif - Michel Polnareff lors de son concert à la patinoire de Mériadeck à Bordeaux, le 30 novembre 2016. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Polnareff lors de son concert à la patinoire de Mériadeck à Bordeaux, le 30 novembre 2016. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage © BestImage, Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier
7 / 13
Michel Polnareff fête le 6e anniversaire de son fils Louka avec sa compagne Danyellah au Domaine de Verchant à Castelnau-le-Lez près de Montpellier le 28 décembre 2016. © Romain Canot / Bestimage
Michel Polnareff fête le 6e anniversaire de son fils Louka avec sa compagne Danyellah au Domaine de Verchant à Castelnau-le-Lez près de Montpellier le 28 décembre 2016. © Romain Canot / Bestimage © BestImage
8 / 13
Michel Polnareff - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016.
Michel Polnareff - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016. © BestImage
9 / 13
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 juillet 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 juillet 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
10 / 13
Michel Polnareff en concert. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage
Michel Polnareff en concert. © Patrick Bernard-Quentin Salinier/Bestimage © BestImage
11 / 13
Michel Polnareff et Denise Troisvallet - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016.
Michel Polnareff et Denise Troisvallet - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016. © BestImage
12 / 13
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah et leur fils Louka - 103e édition de la course cycliste du tour de France le 3 Juillet 2016, entre Saint-Lo et Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, en Normandie. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
Michel Polnareff, sa compagne Danyellah et leur fils Louka - 103e édition de la course cycliste du tour de France le 3 Juillet 2016, entre Saint-Lo et Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, en Normandie. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
13 / 13
Michel Polnareff - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016.
Michel Polnareff - Inauguration du centre culturel Michel Polnareff à Fontenay-Trésigny le 25 novembre 2016. © BestImage
Michel Polnareff
Voir toutes les photos de Michel Polnareff
Voir toutes les vidéos de Michel Polnareff
News essentielles
Martika Caringella divorce d'Umberto Torretto ! Elle révèle les raisons de leur séparation
10H22
07 Jan
Martika Caringella divorce d'Umberto Torretto ! Elle révèle les raisons de leur séparation
09H31
07 Jan
Marcel Desailly papa d'une fillette de 8 ans et violent avec la mère ? Ces terribles accusations de son ex-compagne
14H09
04 Jan
Brad Pitt en couple : sa très jeune compagne topless au bord de la piscine, moment de complicité olé olé !
12H32
04 Jan
Albert et Charlène de Monaco unis pour une journée douloureuse, Caroline de Monaco très solennelle
12H18
04 Jan
"Des problèmes incurables" : Françoise Hardy ne "va pas bien", nouvelles déclarations inquiétantes sur sa santé
11H30
04 Jan
Adriana Karembeu : Son ex Aram Ohanian "indomptable", une vie de couple chamboulée... ce qui a pu les amener à la rupture
10H16
04 Jan
Albert de Monaco et Alexandre, son fils d'abord caché : le prince "extrêmement choqué" par la révélation
11H41
03 Jan
Valentin (L'amour est dans le pré) "berné" par Charley : il balance sur leur rupture... mais n'assume pas

Tapez votre recherche :