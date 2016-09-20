Diaporama : Olivia Newton-John : Quittée par son premier mari pour la babysitter alors qu'elle luttait contre le cancer

1 / 16
Olivia Newton-John : Quittée par son premier mari pour la babysitter alors qu'elle luttait contre le cancer
2 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et Matt Lattanzi - 2e "Annual Entertainment Industry Conference on the Environment". Malibu.
3 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film "Grease", en 1978.
4 / 16
Olivia Newton-John - La romance de Noël, en 1994.
5 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et son époux Matt Lattanzi en 1984.
6 / 16
Chloe Rose Lattanzi avec sa mère Olivia Newton-John lors d'un gala en 2006.
7 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film "Grease", en 1978.
8 / 16
Olivia Newton-John en concert à Santa Rosa en 2018.
9 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film "Grease", en 1978.
10 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et sa fille Chloe Lattanzi - Première du film "Syfy's Dead 7" à Los Angeles.
11 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Barrett.
12 / 16
Archives - Olivia Newton-John.
13 / 16
John Travolta et Olivia Newton-John, le 19 janvier 2008.
14 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et son mari John Easterling - 12e soirée "Denim, Diamonds & Stars for Kids With Autism" à Los Angeles. Le 22 octobre 2017. © Billy Bennight / Zuma Press / Bestimage
15 / 16
Archives - Olivia Newton-John et Joe Dassin.
16 / 16
Olivia Newton John, Matt Lattanzi dans les années 1980.