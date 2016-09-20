Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Olivia Newton-John : Quittée par son premier mari pour la babysitter alors qu'elle luttait contre le cancer

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Olivia Newton-John : Quittée par son premier mari pour la babysitter alors qu'elle luttait contre le cancer
1 / 16
Olivia Newton-John : Quittée par son premier mari pour la babysitter alors qu'elle luttait contre le cancer
2 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et Matt Lattanzi - 2e &quot;Annual Entertainment Industry Conference on the Environment&quot;. Malibu.

Olivia Newton-John et Matt Lattanzi - 2e "Annual Entertainment Industry Conference on the Environment". Malibu.

3 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film &quot;Grease&quot;, en 1978.
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film "Grease", en 1978.
4 / 16
Olivia Newton-John - La romance de Noël, en 1994.
Olivia Newton-John - La romance de Noël, en 1994.
5 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et son époux Matt Lattanzi en 1984.
Olivia Newton-John et son époux Matt Lattanzi en 1984.
6 / 16
Chloe Rose Lattanzi avec sa mère Olivia Newton-John lors d&#039;un gala en 2006.
Chloe Rose Lattanzi avec sa mère Olivia Newton-John lors d'un gala en 2006.
7 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film &quot;Grease&quot;, en 1978.
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film "Grease", en 1978.
8 / 16
Olivia Newton-John en concert à Santa Rosa en 2018.
Olivia Newton-John en concert à Santa Rosa en 2018.
9 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film &quot;Grease&quot;, en 1978.
Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta dans le film "Grease", en 1978.
10 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et sa fille Chloe Lattanzi - Première du film &quot;Syfy&#039;s Dead 7&quot; à Los Angeles.
Olivia Newton-John et sa fille Chloe Lattanzi - Première du film "Syfy's Dead 7" à Los Angeles.
11 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et John Barrett.
Olivia Newton-John et John Barrett.
12 / 16
Archives - Olivia Newton-John.
Archives - Olivia Newton-John.
13 / 16
John Travolta et Olivia Newton-John, le 19 janvier 2008.

John Travolta et Olivia Newton-John, le 19 janvier 2008.

14 / 16
Olivia Newton-John et son mari John Easterling - 12e soirée &quot;Denim, Diamonds &amp;amp; Stars for Kids With Autism&quot; à Los Angeles. Le 22 octobre 2017. © Billy Bennight / Zuma Press / Bestimage
Olivia Newton-John et son mari John Easterling - 12e soirée "Denim, Diamonds & Stars for Kids With Autism" à Los Angeles. Le 22 octobre 2017. © Billy Bennight / Zuma Press / Bestimage
15 / 16
Archives - Olivia Newton-John et Joe Dassin.
Archives - Olivia Newton-John et Joe Dassin.
16 / 16
Olivia Newton John, Matt Lattanzi dans les années 1980.
Olivia Newton John, Matt Lattanzi dans les années 1980.
Olivia Newton-John
Voir toutes les photos de Olivia Newton-John
News essentielles
Mort de Daniel Lévi : bientôt un hommage au défunt chanteur
21H53
09 Août
Mort de Daniel Lévi : bientôt un hommage au défunt chanteur
20H33
09 Août
Desperate Housewives : Un des enfants métamorphosé, il est devenu ultra charmant !
20H16
09 Août
Stéphane Bern effondré : il annonce la mort de son frère et dévoile la cause du décès
17H53
09 Août
Stéphane Plaza victime d'un incident pendant ses vacances : appel à l'aide et soins approximatifs
17H24
09 Août
Ashton Kutcher victime d'une terrible maladie : incapable de marcher pendant 1 an, il se confie tardivement
07H32
09 Août
Mort d'Olivia Newton-John : le chagrin de John Travolta, dont la femme est aussi décédée du cancer du sein
08H47
08 Août
Anne Heche dans un état critique : vidéo de la vitesse folle de sa voiture avant l'accident
08H05
08 Août
Alessandra Sublet : Son ex Clément Miserez partage une photo de leurs enfants et dévoile leurs visages

Tapez votre recherche :