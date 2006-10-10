Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Rita Ora en string rouge non loin d'Isabelle Adjani très blonde, pour une soirée spectaculaire

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Rita Ora en string rouge non loin d'Isabelle Adjani très blonde, pour une soirée spectaculaire
1 / 87
Rita Ora en string rouge non loin d'Isabelle Adjani blonde, pour une soirée spectaculaire
2 / 87
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londr
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londr © BestImage
3 / 87
Isabelle Adjani au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Isabelle Adjani au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
4 / 87
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
5 / 87
Isabelle Adjani partage en story Instagram des moments passés aux British Fashion Awards à Londres le 5 décembre 2022
Isabelle Adjani partage en story Instagram des moments passés aux British Fashion Awards à Londres le 5 décembre 2022 © Instagram
6 / 87
Isabelle Adjani partage en story Instagram des moments passés aux British Fashion Awards à Londres le 5 décembre 2022
Isabelle Adjani partage en story Instagram des moments passés aux British Fashion Awards à Londres le 5 décembre 2022 © Instagram
7 / 87
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
8 / 87
Naomi Campbell au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Naomi Campbell au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
9 / 87
Naomi Campbell au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Naomi Campbell au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
10 / 87
Tom Daley au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Tom Daley au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
11 / 87
Elizabeth Debicki au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Elizabeth Debicki au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
12 / 87
Mia Regan au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Mia Regan au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
13 / 87
Talulah-Eve Brown au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Talulah-Eve Brown au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
14 / 87
Naomi Campbell au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Naomi Campbell au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
15 / 87
Jourdan Dunn au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Jourdan Dunn au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
16 / 87
Jourdan Dunn au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Jourdan Dunn au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
17 / 87
Jourdan Dunn au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Jourdan Dunn au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
18 / 87
Charli Fisher au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Charli Fisher au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
19 / 87
Lennon Gallagher au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Lennon Gallagher au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
20 / 87
Dina Asher-Smith au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Dina Asher-Smith au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
21 / 87
Stella Maxwell au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Stella Maxwell au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
22 / 87
Leomie Anderson au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Leomie Anderson au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
23 / 87
Suki Waterhouse au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Suki Waterhouse au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
24 / 87
Suki Waterhouse au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Suki Waterhouse au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
25 / 87
Stormzy au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Stormzy au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
26 / 87
Winnie Harlow au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Winnie Harlow au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
27 / 87
Winnie Harlow au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Winnie Harlow au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
28 / 87
Alexa Chung au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Alexa Chung au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
29 / 87
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
30 / 87
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
31 / 87
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
32 / 87
Sabrina Carpenter au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Sabrina Carpenter au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
33 / 87
Dixie D&#039;Amelio au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Dixie D'Amelio au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
34 / 87
Olivia Culpo au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Olivia Culpo au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
35 / 87
Poppy Delevingne au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Poppy Delevingne au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
36 / 87
Sabrina Elba au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Sabrina Elba au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
37 / 87
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Lily James au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
38 / 87
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Rita Ora au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
39 / 87
Irina Shayk au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Irina Shayk au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
40 / 87
Kristen McMenamy et Pierpaolo Piccioli au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Kristen McMenamy et Pierpaolo Piccioli au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
41 / 87
Abigail Clancy au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Abigail Clancy au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
42 / 87
Laura Whitmore au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Laura Whitmore au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
43 / 87
Pixie Lott au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Pixie Lott au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
44 / 87
Florence Pugh au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Florence Pugh au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
45 / 87
Florence Pugh au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Florence Pugh au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
46 / 87
Simone Ashley au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Simone Ashley au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
47 / 87
Ashley Graham au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Ashley Graham au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
48 / 87
Christine Quinn au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Christine Quinn au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
49 / 87
Elizabeth Debicki au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Elizabeth Debicki au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
50 / 87
Paloma Faith au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Paloma Faith au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
51 / 87
Georgia May Jagger au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Georgia May Jagger au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
52 / 87
Laura Bailey au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Laura Bailey au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
53 / 87
Liberty Ross au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Liberty Ross au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
54 / 87
FKA twigs au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
FKA twigs au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
55 / 87
FKA twigs au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
FKA twigs au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
56 / 87
Jess Glynne au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Jess Glynne au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
57 / 87
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
58 / 87
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
59 / 87
Romeo Beckham au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Romeo Beckham au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
60 / 87
Jess Glynne au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Jess Glynne au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
61 / 87
Joshua Jackson au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Joshua Jackson au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
62 / 87
Elsa Hosk au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Elsa Hosk au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
63 / 87
Mia Regan au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Mia Regan au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
64 / 87
Jean-Paul Gaultier au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Jean-Paul Gaultier au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
65 / 87
Sophia Hadjipanteli au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Sophia Hadjipanteli au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
66 / 87
Tatiana Korsakova au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Tatiana Korsakova au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
67 / 87
Laura Carmichael au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Laura Carmichael au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
68 / 87
Hana Cross au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Hana Cross au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
69 / 87
Maya Jama au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Maya Jama au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
70 / 87
Liam Payne et Kate Cassidy au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Liam Payne et Kate Cassidy au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
71 / 87
Montana Brown au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Montana Brown au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
72 / 87
Wallis Day au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Wallis Day au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
73 / 87
Tilda Swinton au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Tilda Swinton au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
74 / 87
Tilda Swinton au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022.
Tilda Swinton au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. © BestImage
75 / 87
Anna Cleveland &amp; Jefferson Hack au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Anna Cleveland & Jefferson Hack au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
76 / 87
Ekin-Su Culculoglu au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Ekin-Su Culculoglu au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
77 / 87
Rochelle Humes au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Rochelle Humes au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
78 / 87
Amanda Holden au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Amanda Holden au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
79 / 87
Clara Paget au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Clara Paget au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
80 / 87
Munroe Bergdorf au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Munroe Bergdorf au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
81 / 87
Henri Bergmann au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Henri Bergmann au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
82 / 87
Lady Amelia Windsor au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Lady Amelia Windsor au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
83 / 87
Raye au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Raye au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
84 / 87
Zara Martin au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Zara Martin au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
85 / 87
Pips Taylor au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Pips Taylor au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
86 / 87
Princess Julia au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Princess Julia au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
87 / 87
Jessica Wang au photocall de la soirée des &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the &quot;British Fashion Awards 2022&quot; evening in London, December 5, 2022.
Jessica Wang au photocall de la soirée des "British Fashion Awards 2022" à Londres, le 5 décembre 2022. Photocall of the "British Fashion Awards 2022" evening in London, December 5, 2022. © BestImage
