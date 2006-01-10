Diaporama The Voice 2021 : Un ex-sportif pro, du lyrique... Amel Bent maladroite, fou rire chez les coachs !

The Voice 2021 : Un ex-sportif pro, du lyrique... Amel Bent maladroite, fou rire chez les coachs !

Quentin Malo dans "The Voice 2021".

Sonia, candidate de "The Voice 2021" sur TF1.

Jérémy dans "The Voice 2021".

Yannick Schlesser dans "The Voice 2021".

Cyprien dans "The Voice 2021".

Canta Diva dans "The Voice 2021".

Sonia, candidate de "The Voice 2021" sur TF1.

Alexis Roussiaux dans "The Voice 2021".

Cyprien dans "The Voice 2021".

Jérémy dans "The Voice 2021".

12 / 24

Pottok on the sofa dans "The Voice 2021".