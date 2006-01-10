Diaporama The Voice 2021 : Un ex-sportif pro, du lyrique... Amel Bent maladroite, fou rire chez les coachs !

1 / 24
The Voice 2021 : Un ex-sportif pro, du lyrique... Amel Bent maladroite, fou rire chez les coachs !
2 / 24
Quentin Malo dans "The Voice 2021".
3 / 24
Sonia, candidate de "The Voice 2021" sur TF1.
4 / 24
Jérémy dans "The Voice 2021".
5 / 24
Yannick Schlesser dans "The Voice 2021".
6 / 24
Cyprien dans "The Voice 2021".
7 / 24
Canta Diva dans "The Voice 2021".
8 / 24
Sonia, candidate de "The Voice 2021" sur TF1.
9 / 24
Alexis Roussiaux dans "The Voice 2021".
10 / 24
Cyprien dans "The Voice 2021".
11 / 24
Jérémy dans "The Voice 2021".
12 / 24
Pottok on the sofa dans "The Voice 2021".
13 / 24
Sonia, candidate de "The Voice 2021" sur TF1.
14 / 24
Quentin Malo dans "The Voice 2021".
15 / 24
Amel Bent dans "The Voice 2021".
16 / 24
Yannick Schlesser dans "The Voice 2021".
17 / 24
Pottok on the sofa dans "The Voice 2021".
18 / 24
Quentin Malo dans "The Voice 2021".
19 / 24
Alexis Roussiaux dans "The Voice 2021".
20 / 24
Canta Diva dans "The Voice 2021".
21 / 24
Alexis Roussiaux dans "The Voice 2021".
22 / 24
Yannick Schlesser dans "The Voice 2021".
23 / 24
Jérémy dans "The Voice 2021".
24 / 24
Canta Diva dans "The Voice 2021".