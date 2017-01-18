Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cannes 2022
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaffeur : il brise la vitre d'un bus et fait le buzz !

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaffeur : il brise la vitre d'un bus et fait le buzz !
1 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaffeur : il brise la vitre d'un bus et fait le buzz !
2 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Le Milan AC bat l&#039;Hellas Vérone lors du match de série A, à Vérone.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Le Milan AC bat l'Hellas Vérone lors du match de série A, à Vérone.
3 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome. © Image Sport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome. © Image Sport /Panoramic/Bestimage
4 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d&#039;Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d'Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
5 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Antonietta Baldassarre/Panoramic/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Antonietta Baldassarre/Panoramic/Bestimage
6 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic blessé à l&#039;arcade sourcilière avec G.Medel lors du match nul entre l&#039;AC Milan et Bologne (0-0), le 4 avril 2022 à Milan. © Inside / Panoramic / Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic blessé à l'arcade sourcilière avec G.Medel lors du match nul entre l'AC Milan et Bologne (0-0), le 4 avril 2022 à Milan. © Inside / Panoramic / Bestimage
7 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match Milan - Florence (1 - 0), le 1er mai 2022 à Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match Milan - Florence (1 - 0), le 1er mai 2022 à Milan.
8 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d&#039;Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d'Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
9 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match Milan - Florence (1 - 0), le 1er mai 2022 à Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match Milan - Florence (1 - 0), le 1er mai 2022 à Milan.
10 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic blessé à l&#039;arcade sourcilière avec G.Medel lors du match nul entre l&#039;AC Milan et Bologne (0-0), le 4 avril 2022 à Milan. © Inside / Panoramic / Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic blessé à l'arcade sourcilière avec G.Medel lors du match nul entre l'AC Milan et Bologne (0-0), le 4 avril 2022 à Milan. © Inside / Panoramic / Bestimage
11 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d&#039;Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d'Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
12 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de serie A opposant l&#039;AC Milan au Sassuolo au stade Giuseppe Meazz à Milan, Italie, le 28 novembre 2021. Sassuolo a gagné 3-1. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de serie A opposant l'AC Milan au Sassuolo au stade Giuseppe Meazz à Milan, Italie, le 28 novembre 2021. Sassuolo a gagné 3-1. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
13 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Antonietta Baldassarre/Panoramic/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Antonietta Baldassarre/Panoramic/Bestimage
14 / 14
Olivier Giroud et Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Image Sport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Olivier Giroud et Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Image Sport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Voir toutes les photos de Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Voir toutes les vidéos de Zlatan Ibrahimovic
News essentielles
13H14
18 Mai
"Elle a demandé si..." : Marie Fugain fait des révélations, 20 ans après la mort de Laurette...
18H01
17 Mai
Camille Lellouche enceinte : sa grossesse surprise révélée avec une photo de son baby bump !
15H09
17 Mai
Julien Clerc en couple avec France Gall : une (très) rare photo des amoureux dévoilée !
14H40
17 Mai
Laury Thilleman et Juan Arbelaez : Rupture après 7 ans d'amour, leur triste annonce
08H17
17 Mai
Elisabeth Borne Première ministre : mère de Nathan Allix, divorcée et très discrète
20H54
16 Mai
Obsèques du chanteur Arno : sa dernière volonté respectée, ses cendres dispersées...
18H22
16 Mai
Laurent Baffie bientôt propriétaire d'un immense chalet : il obtient victoire après des années de procédure !
14H15
16 Mai
Thomas Chisholm (Top Chef) poignardé à Paris, entre la vie et la mort ? Nouvelles révélations sur l'affaire

Tapez votre recherche :