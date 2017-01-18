Diaporama : Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaffeur : il brise la vitre d'un bus et fait le buzz !

1 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaffeur : il brise la vitre d'un bus et fait le buzz !
2 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Le Milan AC bat l'Hellas Vérone lors du match de série A, à Vérone.
3 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome. © Image Sport /Panoramic/Bestimage
4 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d'Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
5 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Antonietta Baldassarre/Panoramic/Bestimage
6 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic blessé à l'arcade sourcilière avec G.Medel lors du match nul entre l'AC Milan et Bologne (0-0), le 4 avril 2022 à Milan. © Inside / Panoramic / Bestimage
7 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match Milan - Florence (1 - 0), le 1er mai 2022 à Milan.
8 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d'Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
9 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match Milan - Florence (1 - 0), le 1er mai 2022 à Milan.
10 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic blessé à l'arcade sourcilière avec G.Medel lors du match nul entre l'AC Milan et Bologne (0-0), le 4 avril 2022 à Milan. © Inside / Panoramic / Bestimage
11 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic et ses fils Maximilian et Vincent sur la plage du Bagatelle à Saint-Tropez, Côte d'Azur, France, le 16 août 2017.
12 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de serie A opposant l'AC Milan au Sassuolo au stade Giuseppe Meazz à Milan, Italie, le 28 novembre 2021. Sassuolo a gagné 3-1. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
13 / 14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Antonietta Baldassarre/Panoramic/Bestimage
14 / 14
Olivier Giroud et Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Serie A - As Rome vs Milan AC à Rome le 31 octobre 2021. © Image Sport /Panoramic/Bestimage