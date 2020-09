David Beckham : Son fils Romeo, 18 ans, presque aussi grand que lui !

View this post on Instagram

Happy 18th to my little man ( or not so little anymore ) You have grown into the most beautiful person and that as you say yourself ( a man finally ) we love you so much never give up on your dreams & goals , this shows from day one in my arms with the song you were born to up until our latest moment where yes I had to finally admit my son is taller than me Happy Birthday mate @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven