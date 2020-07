Monica Bellucci : Une muse sublime au Festival de Taormina

View this post on Instagram

"Devotion" by Giuseppe Tornatore tells the infinite love of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for Sicily, an inexhaustible source of their creativity, and the tireless passion for their work: an intimate journey to discover an authentic dimension far from the spotlight of fashion. With the unrealeased music by the unforgettable Maestro Ennio Morricone. The film was premired at #TaorminaFilmFest with special guests such as Monica Bellucci and Il Volo. #DolceGabbana #IlVolo