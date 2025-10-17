Diaporama Audrey Fleurot, Charlotte Gainsbourg et Camille Cottin à Disneyland Paris pour un week-end magique

1 / 29
Audrey Fleurot, Charlotte Gainsbourg et Camille Cottin à Disneyland Paris pour un week-end magique
2 / 29
Audrey Fleurot - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
3 / 29
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
4 / 29
Camille Cottin - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
5 / 29
Nikos Aliagas avec sa femme Tina Grigoriou - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
6 / 29
Thylane Blondeau - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
7 / 29
Jean-François Piège - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
8 / 29
Thibaut Berland et Irfane Khan-Acito du groupe Breakbot - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
9 / 29
Nili Hadida et Benjamin Cotto du groupe Lilly Wood and the Prick - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
10 / 29
Audrey Fleurot - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
11 / 29
Nikos Aliagas avec sa femme Tina Grigoriou - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
12 / 29
Thylane Blondeau - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
13 / 29
Audrey Fleurot - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
14 / 29
Camille Cottin et Charlotte Gainsbourg - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
15 / 29
Nili Hadida et Benjamin Cotto du groupe Lilly Wood and the Prick - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
16 / 29
Thylane Blondeau - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
17 / 29
Camille Cottin - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
18 / 29
Nikos Aliagas avec sa femme Tina Grigoriou - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
19 / 29
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
20 / 29
Thylane Blondeau - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
21 / 29
Camille Cottin - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
22 / 29
Thibaut Berland du groupe Breakbot - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
23 / 29
Irfane Khan-Acito du groupe Breakbot - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
24 / 29
Jean-François Piège - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
25 / 29
Illustration - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
26 / 29
Illustration - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
27 / 29
Illustration - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
28 / 29
Illustration - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
29 / 29
Illustration - Photocall à l'occasion de l'inauguration du nouveau Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel à Disneyland Paris le 26 juin 2021. © Guirec Coadic / Bestimage