Diaporama JO 2021 : Un athlète surpris en plein tricot pendant une compétition, il dévoile la (jolie) raison

1 / 12
JO 2021 : Un athlète surpris en plein tricot pendant une compétition, il dévoile la (jolie) raison
2 / 12
Tom Daley en plein tricot au Tokyo Aquatics Centre
3 / 12
Tom Daley au Tokyo Aquatics Centre le 26 juillet 2021
4 / 12
Tom Daley en plein tricot au Tokyo Aquatics Centre, le 1er août 2021
5 / 12
Tom Daley en plein tricot au Tokyo Aquatics Centre, le 2 août 2021
6 / 12
Tom Daley et Matty Lee, médaillés d'or, posent au Tokyo Aquatics Centre, le 26 juillet 2021
7 / 12
Tom Daley et Matty Lee au Tokyo Aquatics Centre le 26 juillet 2021
8 / 12
Tom Daley en plein tricot au Tokyo Aquatics Centre, le 1er août 2021
9 / 12
Tom Daley au Tokyo Aquatics Centre le 26 juillet 2021
10 / 12
Tom Daley en plein tricot au Tokyo Aquatics Centre, le 1er août 2021
11 / 12
Tom Daley et Matty Lee au Tokyo Aquatics Centre le 26 juillet 2021
12 / 12
Tom Daley et Matty Lee au Tokyo Aquatics Centre le 26 juillet 2021