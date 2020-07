Fashion Week : Balmain et Olivier Rousteing défilent sur une péniche

View this post on Instagram

The final touch It was a moment that I will never forget presenting the couture of 75 years of Balmain since 1945 has been magical. I can not thank enough all the people on board . From models to the production to all the Balmain team. This has been epic knowing what we are going through. my point was spreading some beauty and love in the world that we are living in. It was so beautiful millions of people all around Paris enjoying this moment and sharing with you. I work in Fashion for YOU.