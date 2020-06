Gwyneth Paltrow : Dîner en tête à tête avec son mari... dans un coffre !

View this post on Instagram

If you feel compelled to comment "all lives matter" in response to this post and you're not a bot (which you probably are), nor an agent provocateur trying to create instability and division in our country, you might want to consider that you are reacting from a blind spot of white privilege. Saying "all lives matter" is a denial of how dangerous it is to simply live as a black person in America. "All lives" do not live in fear of getting killed simply because of the color of their skin. #BlackLivesMatter. Here are some ways to join me in taking action. Donate: @bailproject, a national jail fund that fights racial and economic inequalities in the jail system @blackvisionscollective, a social justice organization and legal fund based in MinneapolisSt. Paul North Star Health Collective provides health care and other resources to activists and organizers on the ground: https://www.northstarhealthcollective.org @NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the country's first human and civil rights law firm @aclu_nationwide provides a broad range of legal services for civil rights issues @Colorofchange, the nation's largest online racial justice organization. Campaign Zero, an organization outlining guides and resources about civil and human rights legislation: http://joincampaignzero.org/