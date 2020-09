Reese Witherspoon : Déclaration d'amour à sa fille Ava pour ses 21 ans

View this post on Instagram

Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe