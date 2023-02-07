Diaporama : Koh-Lanta : Fouzi, ancien obèse : "On se moquait de mes fesses..."(EXCLU)

1 / 14
Koh-Lanta : Fouzi, ancien obèse : "On se moquait de mes fesses..."(EXCLU)
2 / 14
Fouzi - "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit", treizième épisode diffusé sur TF1.
3 / 14
Fouzi, aventurier de "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit" sur TF1.
4 / 14
"Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit", treizième épisode diffusé mardi 24 mai 2022 sur TF1.
5 / 14
Fouzi, aventurier de "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit".
6 / 14
Fouzi, aventurier de "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit".
7 / 14
"Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit", treizième épisode diffusé mardi 24 mai 2022 sur TF1.
8 / 14
Fouzi - "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit", treizième épisode diffusé sur TF1.
9 / 14
Fouzi, aventurier de "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit".
10 / 14
"Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit", treizième épisode diffusé mardi 24 mai 2022 sur TF1.
11 / 14
Fouzi dans "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit" sur TF1.
12 / 14
Fouzi, aventurier de "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit".
13 / 14
Fouzi, aventurier de "Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit".
14 / 14
"Koh-Lanta, Le Totem maudit", treizième épisode diffusé mardi 24 mai 2022 sur TF1.