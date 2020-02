Paris Jackson : Beauté à plumes et pas épilée aux Oscars

View this post on Instagram

@parisjackson wears an #AtelierVersace ball gown in pink and aqua green tones to the Vanity Fair after party. With the Atelier's extraordinary savoir-faire, the exceptional tulle skirt is enriched with over 180 m of degrad feathers, applied one by one by hand. All feathers are sourced ethically. #VersaceCelebrities #VFOscars