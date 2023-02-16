Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Earth, Wind & Fire : Le mythique groupe frappé par une nouvelle mort...

Diaporama Earth, Wind & Fire : Le mythique groupe frappé par une nouvelle mort...
1 / 11
Earth, Wind & Fire : Le mythique groupe frappé par une nouvelle mort...
2 / 11
Fred White du groupe Earth,Wind & Fire est décédé. © Instagram, verdine_white
3 / 11
Fred White du groupe Earth,Wind & Fire est décédé. © Instagram, verdine_white
4 / 11
Fred White du groupe Earth,Wind & Fire est décédé. © Instagram, verdine_white
5 / 11
Archive - Le groupe Earth, Wind and Fire lors du Nice Jazz Festival en 2010 à Nice, le 17 juillet 2010.
Archive - Le groupe Earth, Wind and Fire lors du Nice Jazz Festival en 2010 à Nice, le 17 juillet 2010. © BestImage
6 / 11
Archive - Le groupe Earth, Wind and Fire lors du Nice Jazz Festival en 2010 à Nice, le 17 juillet 2010. © BestImage
7 / 11
Archive - Le groupe Earth, Wind and Fire lors du Nice Jazz Festival en 2010 à Nice, le 17 juillet 2010. © BestImage
8 / 11
Archive - Le groupe Earth, Wind and Fire lors du Nice Jazz Festival en 2010 à Nice, le 17 juillet 2010. © BestImage
9 / 11
Archive - Le groupe Earth, Wind and Fire lors du Nice Jazz Festival en 2010 à Nice, le 17 juillet 2010. © BestImage
10 / 11
Archive - Le groupe Earth, Wind and Fire lors du Nice Jazz Festival en 2010 à Nice, le 17 juillet 2010. © BestImage
11 / 11
Maurice White et Verdine White - Les membres du groupe "Earth, Wind & Fire" à la sortie du restaurant Koi à Hollywood. © BestImage
