Diaporama : Valérie Damidot : Ses grands enfants Norman et Roxanne font le show sur le tapis rouge !

1 / 41
Valérie Damidot : Ses grands enfants Norman et Roxanne font le show sur le tapis rouge !
2 / 41
Valérie Damidot - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
3 / 41
Elsa Bois - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
4 / 41
Valérie Damidot avec ses enfants Norman et Roxanne - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
5 / 41
Jean-Baptiste Maunier et Jhon Rachid - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
6 / 41
Valérie Damidot avec ses enfants Norman et Roxanne - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
7 / 41
Jhon Rachid - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
8 / 41
Jhon Rachid - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
9 / 41
Jean-Baptiste Maunier et Jhon Rachid - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
10 / 41
Joël Luzolo et Lola Dubini - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
11 / 41
Maxime Tabart - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
12 / 41
Alex Jaffray - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
13 / 41
Jean-Baptiste Maunier - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
14 / 41
Gil Alma - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
15 / 41
Alex Goude - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
16 / 41
Valérie Damidot - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
17 / 41
Gil Alma - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
18 / 41
Alex Jaffray - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
19 / 41
Valérie Damidot avec sa fille Roxanne - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
20 / 41
Alex Jaffray, guest - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
21 / 41
Joël Luzolo et Lola Dubini - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
22 / 41
Jean-Baptiste Maunier - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
23 / 41
Elsa Bois - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
24 / 41
Miko, Michael Simeoni et une amie - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
25 / 41
guest, Elsa Bois - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
26 / 41
Lola Dubini - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
27 / 41
Vaimalama Chaves (Miss France 2019) - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
28 / 41
Joël Luzolo et Lola Dubini - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
29 / 41
Tristan Lopin - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
30 / 41
Joël Luzolo et Lola Dubini - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
31 / 41
Valérie Damidot avec ses enfants Norman et Roxanne - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
32 / 41
David Sollazzo et Aurélie Konaté - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
33 / 41
Aurélie Konaté - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
34 / 41
Morgane Soucramanien et Vaimalama Chaves (Miss France 2019) - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
35 / 41
Lola Dubini - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
36 / 41
Valentin Vitti - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
37 / 41
Benjamin Verrecchia - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
38 / 41
Youssoupha Diaby - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
39 / 41
Jéremy Nadeau - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
40 / 41
Alex Goude - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
41 / 41
Alex Goude - Avant-première du film "Thor Love and Thunder" au Grand Rex à Paris le 7 juillet 2022. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage