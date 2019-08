Courteney Cox défigurée par le botox : elle remplace les injections par...

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @thecut Self-care can be anywhere you want. Courteney Cox enjoying our vibrating Rose Quartz Sculpting Roller at Cipriani this weekend in NYC. It has 6000 sonic vibrations per minute and lifts and sculpts instantly. Shop it at www.angelacaglia.com and @netaporter Courteney Cox jade rolling in a restaurant is the true meaning of self-care. Tap the link in bio rn to join our Facebook beauty group in collab with @thestrategist, where you can get beauty tips from our editors and find out which jade rollers are good for your face. Photo: The Image Direct